NITIE becomes IIM Mumbai to redefine management education

With both the Houses of Parliament giving their nod to Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the ongoing Monsoon Session, the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), will now officially get the title of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai. The bill will make NITIE join the illustrious family of globally renowned IIMs.

With its distinction of encompassing the benefits of both an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and now an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai aims to be a formidable hub of academics and entrepreneurship that will fuel the nation’s young minds with bold ambitions, an official release said.

“Inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act, 2017 will further encourage us to continue our journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow. The acknowledgement will further strengthen our resolve to set up new benchmarks of learning excellence,” Shashi Kiran Shetty, chairman, Society and Board of Governors, NITIE and chairman and founder, Allcargo Group, said.

NITIE is ranked seventh in the Management Category by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 and with its rechristened entity, the institute aims to be among India’s top three rankings.