NITIE Mumbai to become IIM; bill to be introduced Parliament’s monsoon session

A bill to rename National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is part of the Centre’s legislative agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday. Noting that the institute has been a frontrunner in imparting education to youth in the field of industrial engineering, engineering management and management science, the Ministry of Education had in January this year constituted a committee to deliberate on the feasibility to bring NITIE, Mumbai, under IIM Act, 2017.

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks for ‘inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in IIM Act, 2017 and renaming NITIE, Mumbai as IIM Mumbai’.

The bill is among 24 new bills that have been proposed for ‘introduction, consideration and passing’ during the parliament session.

Bombay Stock Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer and Allahabad University Chancellor Ashishkumar Chauhan was head of the expert committee.

Other members of the committee were Pramod Kumar Jain, Director at IIT BHU; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director at IIM Tiruchirappalli; Subhasis Choudhuri, Director at IIT, Bombay and Pradeep Goyal, CMD at Pradeep Metals.

The institute is spread across 63 acres of a forested hilltop near Lake in Powai in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Upgradation of all old infrastructure, including all buildings, lighting, roads, boundary wall, and common areas is on a war footing. Internal and external renovation of all six hostels, cafeterias, 14 residential buildings and five office buildings are part of the institute’s infrastructural upgradation plan as it heads towards the IIM status.

With inputs from PTI.

