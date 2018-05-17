NIT Tiruchirappally signs MoU with Tata Motors Ltd

Tiruchirappally-based National Institute of Technology (NIT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors Ltd for the introduction of innovative programs in education and research

The main objective of this MoU is to promote interaction between NIT Trichy and Tata Motors in mutually beneficial areas and to provide a formal basis for initiating interaction between," the two, a release from NIT said. Both entities will be working in areas of mutual interest, with an aim to meet the future engineering needs of the academia and industry, it added.

Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy was quoted as saying the association would enable joint research in key areas, which will find a place in the future products of Tata Motors, as well as allow for advanced training of students to get hands-on experience in the current projects of Tata Motors. Gajendra Chandel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Motors, said through this MoU, the company intended to have a multi-dimensional partnership with NIT-Trichy, which will help bolster its competitive edge and develop next-gen engineering skills.

“This initiative also supports the government’s Make in India, Skill India and Startup India program, preparing the Indian industry to compete at a global platform,” he added.