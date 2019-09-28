NIT Srinagar to reopen on October 15 

“NIT Srinagar will reopen on October 15,” Human Resource Development Higher Education Secretary R Subramanyam.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, where classes were suspended in the wake of the situation there, will reopen on October 15, according to the HRD Ministry. Restrictions were imposed across Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The NIT had suspended classes in Srinagar last month after the district administration directed the educational institutions to be watchful of the situation. The administration had later clarified that the decision by the institution to suspend classes is an individual call and the directive is only to be watchful.