NIT Srinagar students to get direct admission to IIT-Delhi PhD programmes, details here

PhD at IIT Delhi: Students from NIT Srinagar would now be able to get direct admission into the PhD programmes at IIT Delhi! In a good news for students of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has opened its PhD programme to them for direct admission. According to a report in the Indian Express, this is another step in IIT Delhi’s initiative to open doors for meritorious students from all the NITs in India.

Students with a CGPA of 8.00 or above by the end of the sixth semester would be able to apply for a summer or winter project at IIT Delhi, where they would complete their fourth year, after which they would be considered for an early admission into the PhD programmes at the institute. With this, the requirement of clearing GATE would be waived off by IIT Delhi since the students would be entering only after securing a CGPA of 8.00. This would aid NIT Srinagar students by increasing their chances of qualification for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship at IIT Delhi, the report added.

Students from NIT would be subjected to a rigorous admission process first and would be considered for an early admission to the PhD programmes only if their meritorious performance sustains.

At IIT Delhi, NIT Srinagar students would be treated as visiting students and therefore, would not be charged any academic fees, which they would have to continue to pay to NIT, Srinagar. Moreover, during their one-year study at IIT Delhi, the students would be provided hostel accommodation on or off campus on a paid basis.

The institutions have signed an agreement to collaborate on academic as well as research activities, in areas where they have mutual interest.

The report quoted NIT Srinagar Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal as saying that this agreement would give the PG students augmented research opportunities as well as facilities, scholars as well as faculty.