NIT Rourkela records highest campus placements in 2022-23.

The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela), claims to have achieved the highest number of job offers ever recorded. A total of 1534 job offers poured in from over 330 companies. The flagship B. Tech programme has also seen success, with over 95% of its students successfully securing placements. Several branches at NIT Rourkela achieved a 100% placement rate for their registered students. These included B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, as well as Ceramic Engineering. Additionally, the Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering also accomplished a commendable 100% placement rate, according to an official release.

The placement drive at NIT Rourkela resulted in 24 students securing packages of more than Rs 50 LPA, with eight of them receiving the highest package of Rs 52.89 LPA. Furthermore, NIT Rourkela witnessed a growth in the average (overall) CTC, which rose from Rs 11.15 LPA in the 2021-2022 academic year to Rs 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023, marking an increase of more than 16%. The average CTC for B.Tech students during the same period stood at an impressive Rs 14.22 LPA, the release mentioned.

“Overall, NIT Rourkela’s successful 2022 – 23 placement season is a testament to the bright talent our Institute fosters. A good placement/internship rate reflects the quality of education and the skills developed by the students over the period in NIT Rourkela. I congratulate the students, faculty, and the Career Development Centre of NIT Rourkela for their efforts in achieving a successful placement season. Significant education and technical training in preparing students is a must and adopting a student-centric approach to teaching and guiding can enhance their skills and increase their chances of securing desired internships or jobs,” K. Umamaheshwar Rao, director, NIT Rourkela, said.

In the 2022-23 Academic Year, the Computer Science Department recorded an average CTC of Rs 21.87 LPA, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering had Rs 18.12 LPA, Electronics and Communication had Rs 17.97 LPA, and the Electrical Department had Rs 14.55 LPA. Out of 1474 students registered for placements, more than 80% of Integrated M.Sc. students were placed, with a 51% increase in offers compared to the previous session. The overall placement record across all branches reached 88%, as per the release.

“This year we have witnessed a student who secured an internship and later got a job offer (off campus placement) with a package of 83+ LPA. Our students have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and determination throughout their academic journey. Their accomplishments have inspired and motivated the next generation of graduates,”Bibhuti B. Nayak, head of career development centre, NIT Rourkela, said.

Post-graduate programs had strong placements, with Electronics and Communication at 96.22%, Industrial Design at 90%, and Computer Science and Engineering at 86.96%. Top recruiters were Software and IT Services (31.1%), Core Engineering (26.8%), and Analytics and Consulting (15.3%). Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Shell, Deloitte, and PwC were among the notable recruiters, the release added.