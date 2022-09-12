NIT Rourkela announces to conduct centralised seat allocation for admissions in IIIT, IIEST

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has announced to conduct centralised seat allocation for admission to various undergraduate programmes this year. The centralised seat allocation will be done for admissions at the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and School of Planning and Architecture.

According to the official statement, the institute will also co-host the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. The registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will commence on September 12. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6.

Mukesh K Gupta, chairperson, local organizing committee, said this year, a few changes have been made for ease of candidates. “The CSAB has established multi-lingual telephone lines in Hindi, English, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, to assist the students and parents in the counselling process in their local language. Multi-lingual help documents, immersive readers, dedicated PwD helpdesk will also be available,” he said.

Gupta further said that 44 Help Centres in all states and UTs have been established to assist the candidates in English and local languages. “We are also taking advantage of social media to percolate the information about the counselling process to the candidates, particularly those of the socially and economically disadvantaged groups,” he added.

He said that his team is making special efforts to assist people from rural background with linguistic barrier, who intend to study in NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs/GFITs but find it difficult to get information about the seat allocation and admission process.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 has been constituted by the Ministry of Education, with director, NIT Rourkela, as its chairperson. Similarly, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) takes the responsibility of allocating seats in IITs with the director, IIT Bombay as its chairperson.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consisting of CSAB and JAB, will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. Two CSAB special rounds will be conducted thereafter to fill the vacant seats, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

