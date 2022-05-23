NIT-Calicut signs MoU with Dr Moopen’s Medical College to undertake collaborative research in healthcare

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Moopen’s Medical College (DMMC), Wayanad to initiate collaborative work in the field of research, faculty and student exchange and development of methodologies in joint teaching and learning.

NIT Calicut and DMMC would work jointly to promote education, research, technology development and its translation. This agreement would stimulate quality education and training and thereby develop an ecosystem of shared infrastructure for research, undertake multi-centric trials of various research projects, and promote inter-institutional cooperation.

“India is on the cusp of a major technological revolution which will impact the healthcare industry significantly. Exposure to modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Metaverse among others are important for future doctors and engineers. When you look around, many of the treatment advances like the MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound etc along with many devices that are used by doctors are created through collaboration of medicine and engineering,” Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare said.

The objective of the collaboration is to support quality education and training to conduct research, undertake multicentric trials of research projects and promote inter-institutional cooperation.

The agreement further emphasises fulfilling the unmet clinical needs with technology, the development of biodevices in a cost-effective way using the Make in India project and exploring the scope of application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the creation of various diagnostic and therapeutic tools. The agreement also envisaged utilisation of biotechnology, bio-informatics, and bio-materials in the field of healthcare.

The MoU between NITC and DMMC was signed by P S Sathidevi, deputy director, NIT-C, and Gopakumaran Kartha, dean, DMMC.

With inputs from PTI.

