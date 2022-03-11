NIT Andhra Pradesh researchers develop reactor for treatment of textile industrial effluent

Currently, the researchers are working towards the mission of sustainability and Swachha Bharat, to provide a sustainable solution for the removal of pollutants from water systems by providing clean water.

NIT Andhra Pradesh researchers have developed a continuous reactor for the treatment of textile industrial effluent to provide a sustainable solution for water pollution. The reactor has been made by using a nano coupled advanced oxidation process.

The students have initiated this research towards the mission of clean water by recycling the pollutants from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. The research was conducted by VC Padmanaban, department of biotechnology, NIT Andhra Pradesh accompanied by Gindi Neha Madhav, Sadhana Pitambar Patil, and Avanti Bhute.

“The key challenge towards the treatment of textile dye effluent is the presence of salts and high concentration of dyes which interferes with the process of degradation. It is beneficial if a technology is developed by using the salts which are innately present in the effluent. By keeping this as the strategic point, the team has developed an Advanced Oxidation Process which works well in the high saline conditions towards the complete removal of textile dyes.” said Padmanaban.

