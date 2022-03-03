NIT Andhra Pradesh partners with BETA CAE Systems to train students in Computer Aided Engineering

The course, starting in the third year of bachelors and ending in the final year, will contain 180 hours of syllabi to help bridge the gap between academics and industry skills demand.

NIT Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU with BETA CAE Systems to train students of the institute on ANSA pre-processor and META post-processor and prepare them to enter the engineering simulation employment market.

The partnership will provide NIT Andhra Pradesh students with practical experience and exposure to latest innovations and software tools which are required in studies and job oriented skill development. The course, starting in the third year of bachelors and ending in the final year, will contain 180 hours of syllabi to help bridge the gap between academics and industry skills demand. It will consist of pre-and post-processor software training.

The agreement was signed by professor C S P Rao, director, NIT Andhra Pradesh and Stavros Kleidarias, CEO, BETA CAE Systems. Addressing the agreement, Rao said, “the company and the institute may further identify and formulate appropriate programs to train the students of the institute to acquire practical skills to complement their academic foundations with the purpose of improving their employment potential.”

Kleidarias further adds, “both parties wish to execute a design course outlining with their respective voluntary understanding of how the significant industry expertise and experience of the Company can complement the activities of the institute. The institute and the company may explore opportunities to conduct academic conferences, seminars and workshops in order to complement and enhance the skill set of the institute’s students in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE).”

