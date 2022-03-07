NIT Andhra Pradesh encourages students to work on drone technology

NIT Andhra Pradesh aims to nurture entrepreneurship among students, research scholars and young faculty in fields of UGV and UAV in collaboration with TiTHAN, IIT Hyderabad and OptimusLogic

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh organized two-days skill development workshop on ‘Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)’, emphasizing on nurturing globally-competent core engineers through quality education, research and innovation to develop drone technologies.

The program was jointly organized by TiTHAN, IIT Hyderabad, and OptimusLogic in collaboration with the Department of Electrical Engineering, E- Yantra Club, IEEE Student Branch and Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy (CRIIC) at NIT Andhra Pradesh.

The key highlights of the workshop includes awareness on current and emerging drone technology for various applications, enhancement of the skill set and identify opportunities with drone technology, design, integrate, calibrate and testing of drone prototype models, troubleshooting in drone technology, drone architecture model through 3D printing, prototype demonstration and hands-on experience.

Commenting on the inaugural event, professor. C.S.P. Rao, director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Drone technology is growing at faster rate in view of developments in edge computing recently and has potential applications in commercial, industrial, military, defense, agriculture, etc. Many institutes and start-ups are working towards future research and development, prototyping and design testing, therefore, it becomes essential for scholars to know the basics of drone design looking to pursue careers in this emerging sector.”

Rao further mentioned that the institute is looking forward to conducting more collaborative programs with other reputed Institutes and industry partners.

