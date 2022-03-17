NIT Andhra Pradesh conducts online GIAN course sponsored by MoE

The primary objective of the course includes exposing participants to the fundamentals of ENPs behavior in different environmental matrices including water and soil.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh, has announced conducting a short-term online GIAN course on ‘Risk and Life Cycle Assessment of Engineered Nanoparticles in the Environment’ between March 14 and 18, 2022. The course has been organized by the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh and sponsored by Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Students pursuing post-graduate degrees in Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology and researchers from government organizations including research and development laboratories and private firms can opt for the course. Also faculty from Engineering and Life Sciences academies interested in risk assessment can also join this online course.

“The course would mainly focus on the various risks associated with Engineered Nanoparticles in the environment. The participants of this course will understand the concepts outlined above, through lectures and case studies,” Baranidharan S, course coordinator, NIT Andhra Pradesh said.

The primary objective of the course includes exposing participants to the fundamentals of engineered nanoparticles (ENPs) behavior in different environmental matrices including water and soil, understanding the chemistry behind the interaction of ENPs with microbes, characterization techniques to elucidate interactions, and evaluation of toxicity, enhancing the capability of the participants, determine the concentration of ENPs in aqueous environment, risk assessment, risk communication and risk management and life cycle analysis.

“At present, various Nanomaterials (NMs) are widely used in different fields of application and found in various consumer products. Nanoparticles can undergo a number of potential transformations that depend on both the properties of the ENM and the local environment, such as aggregation, dissolution, oxidation, sulfidation, and other surface alterations. These transformations complicate our understanding of their long-term fate and implications are still relatively poorly understood. Concerns about the potential environmental risks induced by the exposure to engineered nanomaterials (ENM) are growing,” C S P Rao, professor, director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said.

Read Also: Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi ties with NFSU to promote training cooperation and research