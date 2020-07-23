NIT admissions: Eligibility criterion relaxed; check details

Apart from qualifying JEE Main exam, one needs at least 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in qualifying examinations to get admissions in NITs and other CFTIs.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the eligibility criterion for admissions in National Institute of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions (CFTIs) has been relaxed.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs due to the prevailing COVID-19 circumstances, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet on Thursday.

Apart from qualifying JEE Main examination, one needs at least 75% marks in XII Board examinations or rank among the top 20 percentile in qualifying examinations to get admissions in NITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

“JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained,” the minister said in his tweet.

This year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains will be held from September 1-6. The exam has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

