Nissan launches Roots of Design initiative to encourage children to explore career in arts, design and creativity

Nissan launches Roots of Design initiative in India. (Reuters)

To encourage children to explore career opportunities in arts, design and creativity, Alfonso Albaisa, senior V-P for Global Design, Nissan Motor Co, launched the Roots of Design initiative in India last week, at the Chennai Public School. Previously, Nissan has engaged with students in Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and Beijing.

Spearheaded by Nissan Design, the initiative is aimed at inspiring the next generation of creators and developing a new perspective towards design to solve problems in the auto industry. Albaisa shared his career story with students, providing them with a first-person example of the opportunities a career in design can offer.

Albaisa said, “Designers will play a key role in what the future looks like, not just in the auto industry, but across technology, infrastructure, electronics, consumer durables etc. Through Roots of Design, we are opening doors to the world of design and opportunities it offers for students”.

A report by British Council and Design Council of India pegged the market potential for design to touch Rs 188.32 billion by 2020. The fact that, from a handful in 2010, the number of design schools has grown to 70 by 2016 is a testimony to the growing need of talent in this industry.