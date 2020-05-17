Nirmala Sitharaman announces big changes in education sector; here are major takeaways for unprivileged children

The government has proposed to launch several schemes to facilitate education for children from all sections of society.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the government’s plans on education with schemes to provide technology-driven education in the country. The Finance Minister announced several schemes to provide education with equity to students. In order to ensure poor children who don’t have access to high-speed internet also get an education, the government has launched the Swayam Prabha DTH channels initiative. According to the new scheme, 15 channels have to be added. Three channels have already been added while 12 remains to be added.

The government has also inked plans with DTH operators like Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV in order to enhance the reach of these channels under Swayama Prbaha schemes by airing educational content. The government has also sought coordination from the state governments to share airtime of 4 hours every day on these channels to showcase their educational content to children who can’t afford high-speed internet. The government has also added 200 new textbooks to e-pathshala.

The government has brought in changes in the education sector to deliver education with equity in post-COVID India. The government has proposed to launch several schemes to facilitate education for children from all sections of society. The government has announced changes in educational policies such as PM eVidya, Manodarpan, the new national curriculum, and pedagogical framework for early childhood, school and teachers, National Foundational Literacy, and Numeracy Mission.

PM eVidya

The government has said that the scheme will provide multi-code access to online education. The program will be launched immediately and it will have DIKSHA that will serve as one nation, one digital platform for school education in states and union territories that will. The program will also have one channel marked for each grade in school till Class XII. Under this program, the top 100 universities in the country will be allowed to automatically start their online courses by May 30, 2020. The government has also intended to use radio, community, and podcast medium extensively to provide helping hand to students.

Manodarpan

The government has launched this program with an eye on the psychological aspect of education on students, teachers, and families. The government has said it will be launched immediately to help in maintaining mental health and emotional well being.

The government has announced that a new national curriculum and pedagogical framework for early childhood, school, and teachers will be launched immediately by integrating with global and 21st-century skill demands.

The government has announced that the National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission will be launched by the end of this year with a vision to ensure every child achieves learning levels and outcomes by the time they pass grade 5 in 2025.