NIRF rankings highlight geographic disparity

Eighty-six of the top 100 colleges in India, as per the latest rankings by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the ministry of education, are either in the national capital or in four of the five southern states and Pudducherry, again in southern India. And within the 14 from the other states and Union territories, seven are from just one state — West Bengal.

Apart from Delhi and Tamil Nadu (32 times each), Kerala (17 times) is the most well-represented state in the list. This geographic disparity is quite telling of the quality of higher education in the states, given the latest All India Survey of Higher Education reports that the top eight states in terms of the highest number of colleges are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Some experts, though, believe that the disparity is more between metros and non-metros than between states.“If you observe the way the NIRF ranks institutes, the parameters include research, student strength, including doctoral students, graduation outcomes, peer perception, outreach, faculty that has PhD, etc. In these metrics itself there is an industry association.

The disparity is not really in terms of Delhi and southern states, it’s possibly more in terms of metros and non-metros. Colleges that do well are usually in the metros as they are able to attract the right faculty as well as students.“Even at corporates who hire, there may be a higher propensity to hire from, say, an IIM Bengaluru than an IIM from a smaller city, because colleges from bigger cities will be able to attract better faculty and students,” said Avantika Tomar, education partner, EY-Parthenon, and guest faculty at IIM Calcutta, BITSoM and IIM Trichy.The NIRF rankings 2022, announced on Friday, place the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) at the top in the rankings of all higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, follows close on its heels. Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati IITs occupy, in that order, the next five spots, with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rounding out the top 10. A total of 7,254 applicants (not all unique) for various categories of rankings represents a sharp increase of a close to 1,000 over the number last year.

IISc is ranked the best university for the third time in a row, while JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jadavpur University, three universities that have frequently been subjects of ideological onslaught, occupy the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. IISc also figures at the top of the list of best research institutions in the country.

The older IITs (Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur), predictably, make up the top five in the engineering category, while AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, CMC Vellore, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Banaras Hindu University make up the top five medical colleges in the country. Here, too, there is a noticeable geographic disparity, with 26 of the top 50 medical colleges in the country in just four states—Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The NIRF rankings for the ‘overall’ category are based on assessment of performance on teaching, learning and resources (ranking weightage of 0.30), research and professional practice (0.20), graduation outcomes (0.25), outreach and inclusivity (0.15), and peer perception (0.10).