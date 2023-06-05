scorecardresearch
NIRF Rankings 2023: What are the top engineering, law, medical institutes in India? Check full list here

The NIRF Rankings 2023 has released a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank of major large educational institutes in the country.

Written by FE Education
The NIRF 2023 Ranking list can be viewed at the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 has been released by the Ministry of Education on June 5, 2023. NIRF has released the ranking of around 8,686 Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) which participated in the ranking exercise. The full list of India’s top educational institutes according to the NIRF Rankings 2023 is given below. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can also be viewed on the official website of the ranking system- nirfindia.org.

These institutes were accessed based on five broad parameters which includes “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”. This year, NIRF also added one new discipline – Agriculture and Allied Sectors to the seven subject domains in the NIRF Rankings.

Furthermore, the NIRF Rankings 2023 has given a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank to major large educational institutes in the country. The full list of top 10/5 NIRF Rankings 2023 can be viewed below:

Overall NIRF Rankings 2023

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Madras1
Indian Institute of Science  Bengaluru2
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi3
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay4
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur5
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi6
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur7
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee8
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati9
Jawaharlal Nehru University10
NIRF Rankings 2023 (University Wise)

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru1
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi2
Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi3
Jadavpur University,  Kolkata4
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi5
Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal6
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore7
Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore8
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh9
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad10
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges in India

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Madras1
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi2
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay3
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur4
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee5
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur6
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati7
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad8
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli9
Jadavpur University, Kolkata10
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in Management Category

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad1
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore2
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode3
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta4
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi5
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow6
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai7
Indian Institute of Management Indore8
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)9
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay10
NIRF Rankings 2023: Best Colleges in India

Name2023 Rank
Miranda House, Delhi1
Hindu College, Delhi2
Presidency College, Chennai3
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore4
St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata5
Atma Ram SanatanDharm College, New Delhi6
Loyola College, Chennai7
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah8
Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi9
Kirori Mal College, Delhi10
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top in Pharmacy category

Name2023 Rank
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad1
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi2
Birla Institute of Technology  & Science, Pilani3
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty4
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai5
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali6
JSS College of Pharmacy7
Panjab University8
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal9
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham10
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top medical colleges in India

Name2023 Rank
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi1
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh2
Christian Medical College, Vellore3
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore4
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry5
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in Architecture and Planning

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee1
National Institute of Technology Calicut2
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur3
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli4
School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi5
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Law Institutes in India

Name2023 Rank
National Law School of India University, Bangalore1
National Law University, New Delhi2
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad3
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata4
Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi5
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges in India

Name2023 Rank
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai1
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal2
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune3
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi4
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Magaluru5
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top research institute in India

Name2023 Rank
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore1
Indian Institute of Technology Madras2
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi3
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay4
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur5
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in agriculture and allied sectors

Name2023 Rank
Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi1
ICAR – National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal2
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana3
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi4
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore5
First published on: 05-06-2023 at 14:16 IST

