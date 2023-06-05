NIRF Rankings 2023: What are the top engineering, law, medical institutes in India? Check full list here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 has been released by the Ministry of Education on June 5, 2023. NIRF has released the ranking of around 8,686 Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) which participated in the ranking exercise. The full list of India’s top educational institutes according to the NIRF Rankings 2023 is given below. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can also be viewed on the official website of the ranking system- nirfindia.org.

These institutes were accessed based on five broad parameters which includes “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”. This year, NIRF also added one new discipline – Agriculture and Allied Sectors to the seven subject domains in the NIRF Rankings.

Furthermore, the NIRF Rankings 2023 has given a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank to major large educational institutes in the country. The full list of top 10/5 NIRF Rankings 2023 can be viewed below:

Overall NIRF Rankings 2023

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 5 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 6 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 7 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 8 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 9 Jawaharlal Nehru University 10 NIRF 2023 Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2023 (University Wise)

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi 3 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 4 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 5 Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 7 Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore 8 Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 9 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad 10 NIRF 2023 Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering Colleges in India

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 9 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 10 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in Management Category

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 6 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 7 Indian Institute of Management Indore 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 10 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Best Colleges in India

Name 2023 Rank Miranda House, Delhi 1 Hindu College, Delhi 2 Presidency College, Chennai 3 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 4 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata 5 Atma Ram SanatanDharm College, New Delhi 6 Loyola College, Chennai 7 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 8 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi 9 Kirori Mal College, Delhi 10 NIRF Ranking 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top in Pharmacy category

Name 2023 Rank National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 1 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 2 Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani 3 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 4 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 5 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali 6 JSS College of Pharmacy 7 Panjab University 8 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal 9 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 10 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top medical colleges in India

Name 2023 Rank All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College, Vellore 3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 4 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry 5 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in Architecture and Planning

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 1 National Institute of Technology Calicut 2 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 3 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 4 School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi 5 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Law Institutes in India

Name 2023 Rank National Law School of India University, Bangalore 1 National Law University, New Delhi 2 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 3 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata 4 Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi 5 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges in India

Name 2023 Rank Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai 1 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal 2 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 3 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi 4 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Magaluru 5 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top research institute in India

Name 2023 Rank Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5 NIRF Rankings 2023

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top institutes in agriculture and allied sectors