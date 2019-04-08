NIRF rankings 2019: IIT Madras tops HRD ministry’s list of India’s best colleges and universities

Updated: April 8, 2019 5:45 PM

NIRF rankings 2019: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 have been declared. IIM Bangalore has been named as the best Management (MBA) institute. On the other hand, IIT Madras is the best HRD ministry's national ranking of higher institutes.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 was declared by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, i.e April 8. The rankings have been announced for Indian varsities on the basis of different courses and fields. There are a total of nine categories, according to which the NIRF ranking are announced annually. They are- Universities, Overall, Colleges, Management, Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture and Law. Along with the NIRF India Rankings for Higher Educational Institutions on performance, the HRD Ministry today also released ARIIA 2019, which is the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements. The release and award ceremony of the rankings took place at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

NIRF rankings 2019: Here are the rankings for different categories-

1. IIT-Madras has been ranked first followed by IISc-Bangalore at the second spot second and IIT-Delhi at the third in HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher institutes.

2. There are 7 IITs among HRD’s ministry’s overall national ranking of higher institutes, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked seventh in the list.

3. Delhi University (DU)’s Miranda House has topped HRD’s national ranking of colleges, St Stephen’s has been ranked fourth.

4. AIIMS has topped the list among medical sciences institutes, whereas the National Law School-Bangalore has topped among law colleges.

5. Jamia Hamdard has been named as the best pharmacy institute, IIM-Bangalore is the 1st among management institutes.

NIRF rankings 2019: Parameters

  • Teaching, Learning and Resources
  • Research and Professional Practices
  • Graduation Outcomes
  • Outreach and Inclusivity
  • Perception

NIRF rankings 2019: More about the ranking-

Launched on September 29, 2015, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the Ministry of HRD. It is framework that outlines the methodology that is used to ranking varsities in the country.

