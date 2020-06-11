  • MORE MARKET STATS

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi emerge as top three institutions

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 2:31 PM

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi were ranked as top three institutions in HRD Ministry's annual ranking released by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

NIRF 2020, NIRF 2020 rankings, IISc, IIT, BHU, JNUIndian Institute of Science Banglore is ranked first in NIRF 2020. (File Photo)

NIRF India University Rankings 2020: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry released the NIRF India University Rankings 2020 on Thursday in which IITs emerged as top educational institutions. IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi were ranked as top three institutions in HRD Ministry’s annual ranking released by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In the university category, Indian Institute of Science Banglore was placed on the first position and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked second. The third position was grabbed by the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Top Engineering Colleges in India

1. IIT-Madras
2. IIT-Delhi
3. IIT-Bombay

Top Universities in India

1. Indian Institute of Science
2. Jawaharlal Nehru University
3. Banaras Hindu University4

Top MBA Colleges in India

1. IIM-Ahmedabad
2. IIM-Bangalore
3. IIM-Calcutta

As far as ranking of colleges are concerned, the Delhi University emerged on top with three of its colleges bagging the top positions. Miranda House has topped the list while Lady Shri Ram College was placed second. Hindu College got the third rank.

