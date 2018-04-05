NIRF Ranking 2018: Top medical colleges in India; check list

Top medical colleges in India: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi holds the number 1 rank with a total of 90.71.

NIRF Ranking 2018: Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry on Tuesday released this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India ranking. This ranking includes colleges and institutions divided into nine categories on the basis of different parameters. While there were only six categories until last year, the ministry introduced Medical, Architecture and Law as a part of this year’s ranking. The list is released every year on the basis of the certain parameter set by the ministry. These are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi holds the number 1 rank with a total of 90.71. It is followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The interesting thing to note is that AIIMS grabbed Rank 1 and defeated Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research by a whopping 12 points. Other colleges that are a part of this year’s list are Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard and SRM Institute of Science and Technology among others.

Check Top 25 Medical Colleges in India- Full list

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

3. Christian Medical College

4. Kasturba Medical College

5. King George`s Medical University

6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

7. Banaras Hindu University

8. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

9. Aligarh Muslim University

10. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute

11. Jamia Hamdard

12. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College

13. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

14. Dayanand Medical College

15. University College of Medical Sciences

16. Kasturba Medical College

17. Panjab University

18. Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

19. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

20. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

21. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

22. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

23. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

24. Annamalai University

25. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College