NIRF ranking 2018: Top Law colleges in India; check full list

NIRF ranking 2018: The law colleges of India have been chosen on the basis of five set parameters by the ministry.

NIRF ranking 2018: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released by the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry on Tuesday. The announcement of the list was made by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. The ministry has divided Indian varsities into nine broad categories and ranked colleges in each category on the basis of the scores given to them. While there were only six categories until last year, the ministry introduced Medical, Architecture and Law as a part of this year’s ranking.

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has managed to make it to the top of the list this year with a total of 75.79 points. The National Law University, New Delhi holds the second rank with 74.58 points. Only 10 colleges are a part of this year’s list. The colleges have been chosen on the basis of five set parameters by the ministry. These are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Top 10 Law colleges in India: Check full list-

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2. National Law University, New Delhi

3. Nalsar University of Law, Telangana

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5. National Law University, Jodhpur

6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

8. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

9. Symbiosis Law School

10. Dr B. R. Ambedkar College of Law

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Indian Ranking was released for the first time in the year 2016. At that time, the ranking was only released for four categories- University, Engineering, Management and Pharmacy. In the year 2017, the ministry had released the list for 6 categories, namely- Overall, Engineering, Management, Universities, College and Pharmacy.