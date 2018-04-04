NIRF Ranking 2018: Top 100 colleges in India; check full list

NIRF Ranking 2018- Top colleges in India list released.

NIRF Ranking 2018- Top colleges in India list: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released third consecutive edition of annual India Ranking of Higher Education Institution released the Top Colleges list. Top colleges in the country have been ranked in nine different categories including – ‘Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Law.’

The NIRF India Ranking is based on several parameters that were set by the HRD ministry. These parameters include- Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

In the overall category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore retained its last year’s position and holds the #1 rank with a score of 82.16 points. While Rank 2-5 are secured by varsities that are not the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) but the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

NIRF Ranking 2018: Check the below-mentioned list to find out which colleges made the cut to be included in the top 100 colleges in India-

1. Indian Institute of Science

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Jawaharlal Nehru University

7. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

9. Banaras Hindu University

10. Anna University

11. University of Hyderabad

12. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

13. Jadavpur University

14. University of Delhi

15. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

16. Savitribai Phule Pune University

17. Aligarh Muslim University

18. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

19. Jamia Millia Islamia

20. Bharathiar University

21. Calcutta University

22. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

23. King George`s Medical University

24. Vellore Institute of Technology

25. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata

26. Birla Institute of Technology & Science

27. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

28. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

29. University of Madras

30. Institute of Chemical Technology

31. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

32. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune

33. Panjab University

34. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

35. Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research

36. Andhra University

37. Jamia Hamdard

38. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

39. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

40. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

41. Homi Bhabha National Institute

42. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

43. Alagappa University

44. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

45. Osmania University

46. Tezpur University

47. Kerala University

48. Visva Bharati

49. Tata Institute of Social Sciences

50. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

51. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

52. Mahatma Gandhi University

53. G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology

54. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

55. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Mohali

56. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal

57. National Institute of Technology Surathkal

58. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Thiruvananthapuram

59. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

60. Punjab Agricultural University

61. Gauhati University

62. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute

63. SRM Institute of Science and Technolog

64. PSG College of Technology

65. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

66. Birla Institute of Technology

67. Symbiosis International

68. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

69. Indian Institute of Technology Patnaails

70. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

71. University of Kashmir

72. Shiv Nadar University

73. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

74. Sri Venkateswara University

75. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research

76. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

77. University of Jammuils

78. National Institute of Technology Warangal

79. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

80. Amity University

81. Madurai Kamraj University

82. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

83. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

84. KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research

85. University of Agricultural Sciences

86. Pondicherry University

87. Guru Nanak Dev Universityore Details

88. North Eastern Hill University

89. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences

90. Dayalbagh Educational Institute

91. Banasthali Vidyapithore Details

92. Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

93. Bharati Vidyapeeth

94. Bharathidasan University

95. Thiagarajar College of Engineering

96. College of Engineering

97. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

98. Goa University

99. Cochin University of Science and Technology

100. Delhi Technological University