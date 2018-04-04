NIRF Ranking 2018: Top 100 colleges in India; check full list

NIRF Ranking 2018- Top colleges in India list: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released third consecutive edition of annual India Ranking of Higher Education Institution released the Top Colleges list. Top colleges in the country have been ranked in nine different categories including – ‘Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Law.’
The NIRF India Ranking is based on several parameters that were set by the HRD ministry. These parameters include- Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.
In the overall category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore retained its last year’s position and holds the #1 rank with a score of 82.16 points. While Rank 2-5 are secured by varsities that are not the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) but the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).
NIRF Ranking 2018: Check the below-mentioned list to find out which colleges made the cut to be included in the top 100 colleges in India-
1. Indian Institute of Science
2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
6. Jawaharlal Nehru University
7. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
9. Banaras Hindu University
10. Anna University
11. University of Hyderabad
12. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
13. Jadavpur University
14. University of Delhi
15. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
16. Savitribai Phule Pune University
17. Aligarh Muslim University
18. Manipal Academy of Higher Education
19. Jamia Millia Islamia
20. Bharathiar University
21. Calcutta University
22. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
23. King George`s Medical University
24. Vellore Institute of Technology
25. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata
26. Birla Institute of Technology & Science
27. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
28. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
29. University of Madras
30. Institute of Chemical Technology
31. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
32. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune
33. Panjab University
34. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
35. Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
36. Andhra University
37. Jamia Hamdard
38. Siksha `O` Anusandhan
39. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
40. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
41. Homi Bhabha National Institute
42. National Institute of Technology Rourkela
43. Alagappa University
44. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
45. Osmania University
46. Tezpur University
47. Kerala University
48. Visva Bharati
49. Tata Institute of Social Sciences
50. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
51. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
52. Mahatma Gandhi University
53. G. B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology
54. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
55. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Mohali
56. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal
57. National Institute of Technology Surathkal
58. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Thiruvananthapuram
59. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
60. Punjab Agricultural University
61. Gauhati University
62. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
63. SRM Institute of Science and Technolog
64. PSG College of Technology
65. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
66. Birla Institute of Technology
67. Symbiosis International
68. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
69. Indian Institute of Technology Patnaails
70. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
71. University of Kashmir
72. Shiv Nadar University
73. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
74. Sri Venkateswara University
75. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
76. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
77. University of Jammuils
78. National Institute of Technology Warangal
79. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
80. Amity University
81. Madurai Kamraj University
82. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
83. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
84. KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research
85. University of Agricultural Sciences
86. Pondicherry University
87. Guru Nanak Dev Universityore Details
88. North Eastern Hill University
89. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences
90. Dayalbagh Educational Institute
91. Banasthali Vidyapithore Details
92. Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
93. Bharati Vidyapeeth
94. Bharathidasan University
95. Thiagarajar College of Engineering
96. College of Engineering
97. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
98. Goa University
99. Cochin University of Science and Technology
100. Delhi Technological University