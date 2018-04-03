NIRF India Ranking 2018: Miranda House beats Lady Shri Ram College for Women, clinches #1 spot; check full list of colleges

NIRF Ranking 2018: Interestingly, this year Delhi’s Miranda House has managed to beat Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women this year.

NIRF India Ranking 2018: Prakash Javadekar, Union Human Resource and Development Minister, on Tuesday announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018. The list is released every year on the basis of the certain parameter set by the ministry, these parameters are Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception. MHRD has released a total of 9 lists that includes the overall list, university list, Engineering colleges list, top colleges list, management colleges list, pharmacy colleges list, medical colleges list, Architecture colleges list and law colleges list.

Interestingly, this year Delhi’s Miranda House has managed to beat Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women this year. While Miranda house with a 71.00 score holds the top position in the College list, LSR hold the number 8 spot with 63.53 score. In 2017, the Miranda House was ranked number one with 69.39 points, while Lady Shri Ram College for Women ranked 7th with 58.28 points.

The top 20 colleges according to this year NIRF 2018 ranking in the college’s category are:-

1. Miranda House

2. St. Stephen`s College

3. Bishop Heber College

4. Hindu College

5. Presidency College

6. Loyola College

7. Shri Ram College of Commerce

8. Lady Shri Ram College for Women

9. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

10. Madras Christian College

11. PSG College of Arts and Science

12. Lady Irwin College

13. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

14. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

15. Gargi College

16. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

17. St. Xavier`s College

18. University College, Kerala

19. Fergusson College

20. Kirori Mal College

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has emerged number one in the overall category as well as the University category. IIM-Ahmedabad was ranked the best management college in the country, IIT Madras bagged the number one position in the engineering college category, NIPER, Mohali in the Pharmacy category, NLU Bangalore in the Law category, IIT Kharagpur in the architecture category and AIIMS Delhi in the medical category.