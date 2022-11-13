NIRF 2023: Education ministry invites applications for ranking institutes; adds new category

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the NIRF 2023 rankings. Institutions that are interested in participating in the ranking process can register on the official website of the organisation, nirfindia.org. The deadline for these applications is November 18 up to 5 PM.

The organisation has also added a new discipline to its list this year i.e. Agriculture and Allied Sectors. It has also renamed the architecture discipline as Architecture and Planning. With the addition of the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category, the total number has risen to 12.

In addition to colleges and universities, the organisation also recognised seven subject areas: engineering, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental, and management and four categories– Overall, Colleges, Universities and Research Institution.

IISc Bangalore was named as the best institute in the research and universities category in the NIRF 2022 rankings. IIT Madras was the first-place holder in the overall ranking. National Law School of India University bagged the top spot in the law category.

Also Read: National Education Day: Enhance global education through technology

IIM-Ahmedabad was named as the best management institute in the country. Out of 670 institutions that participated in the ranking process last year, 387 did not produce any research publications.

“All the institutions which have participated in the previous India Rankings exercise have been pre-registered. A mail in this regard has already been sent to the Heads of the respective institutions to confirm institution details for India Rankings 2023,” the ministry statement said.

The various parameters that were used in the ranking process were based on the quality of the institute’s research and professional practice. Some of these parameters are teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and peer perception. Apart from these six parameters, there are about 16 to 18 sub-parameters used for ranking the institutions in different categories.