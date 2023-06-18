scorecardresearch
NIOS to announces 2023 Class 10 and 12 results soon: Check how to download marksheets online, via SMS and more

In addition, candidates can also access the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results for 2023 through SMS and the Digilocker mobile app.

Written by FE Online
Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for rechecking.(Image: FE)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to announce the results for class 10 and 12 soon. Once the results are out, candidates who appeared for the exams can view their mark sheets online on the official website: nios.ac.in. It is anticipated that the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results for 2023 will be released on the same date.

In addition, candidates can also access the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results for 2023 through SMS and the Digilocker mobile app. The NIOS exams for 10th and 12th grade were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for rechecking.

Important events and their corresponding dates for NIOS Result 2023 are as follows:

– NIOS 10th and 12th Exam Date: April 6 to May 8, 2023

– NIOS Result 2023 release date: June 2023 (tentative)

To check the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results for 2023, candidates can follow these steps to download the mark sheet:

1. Visit the official website: nios.ac.in

2. Click on examination/result link available on the homepage

3. Click on the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results 2023 link

4. Enter enrollment number and captcha code

5. Submit the login details

6. The NIOS Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and print a copy for reference

If the website experiences heavy traffic and crashes after the result declaration, candidates can check their results offline by following these steps:

1. Type an SMS in the format: NIOS10Roll Number or NIOS12Roll number

2. Send the SMS to 5676750

3. The NIOS Class 10 and 12 Result 2023 will be sent to the candidate via SMS.

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 mark sheet for 2023 will include the following essential details:

– Candidate’s name

– Parent’s name

– Date of Birth

– Enrollment number

– Course/Class

– Examination year and month

– Total Marks

– Passing Marks

– Abbreviations

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 19:10 IST

