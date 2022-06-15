NIOS Class 10th 12th Result 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 today – June 15, 2022 on its website. All those who appeared for their exam in April can download their results from the official website of NIOS.i.e. nios.ac.in.



The result of around 1 Lakh students has been declared. According to the press release, the overall passing result of class 10th is 50.53% while in 12th class 52.23% of students cleared the exam.

Students can collect their NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022 documents from the study centres. Students can download NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022 by entering their credentials on the login page. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results.



How and Where to Download NIOS Class 10th 12th Exam Results 2022?



1. Students are required to visit the official website of NIOS.i.e. nios.ac.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘NIOS Class 10th 12th April Exam Results 2022’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth.

4. NIOS Class 10th 12th April Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download NIOS Class 10th 12th April Exam Results 2022 and save it for future reference.