NIOS D El Ed exam results 2019 DECLARED at nios.ac.in; Check scores for 506 and 507 now

NIOS D El Ed exam results 2019 DECLARED!

The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the results of the 3rd D.El.Ed examination for 506 and 507 at nios.ac.in, dled.nios.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of the institute now to check the same. The NIOS D.El.Ed exam was held in the month of December. Candidates are advised to go to the official website now to check and download their results. The 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed examination was held for the 506 and 507 subject modules- Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506) and Community and Elementary Education (507). Here is how you can check the results-

NIOS D El Ed exam results: How to check and download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at dled.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Result of the 3rd D.El.Ed Examination held in December 2018’

Step 3: Enter your ‘Enrolment No.’ and ‘Select Your D.O.B’

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your result and then download the same for future

More about the exam-

After the 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed exam results for 506 and 507, the institute is all set to conduct the 4th edition of the exam in the month of March for three subjects- Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510). The 5th edition of the exam will be conducted between March 26, 2019 and March 30, 2019.