NIOS Class 12th 2020: Results declared with evaluation method — here’s how to check result

NIOS Class 12 Results 2020 for Senior Secondary Public Exam of March 2020 have been formally announced by the NIOS Board, according to the official announcement. The NIOS Board ended nearly 3 lakh students’ long and agonizing wait by announcing NIOS Class 12 Results 2020 on Wednesday at 5 PM.

After the formal announcement, students can now log into the board’s official website, i.e. nios.ac.in, to check their results online, and view them. Additionally, students can also conveniently view their NIOS 12th Results 2020 online through the following direct connection to the official website.

NIOS class 10th and 12th examinations were scheduled to take place from March 24 to April 24 but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NIOS board then decided to hold these examinations between July 17 to August 13 but that effort too did not bear any fruit as the board had to cancel these examinations on July 10. The board had decided to opt for a new method of evaluating students’ performance on the basis of their past performances to award promotions.

According to the new marking scheme, all students who have appeared for intermediate and college exams and performed in the past in four subjects will be given the marks of the best of three subjects as the marks for their theory exams. On the other hand, marks based on the best two subjects will be awarded to those students who performed only in three subjects the last time.

Those who have appeared for either 1 or 2 subjects in the past three public examination results will be given marks based on the average score. Also this year the students were given the option to participate in the next public examination or on-demand examination which will take place once the situation returns to normal.

Adoption of the evaluation method to rate students on the basis of their past performances have pushed the passing percentage of students higher in all the results of the board examinations that have been declared until now.