NIOS Class 12 2023 Result OUT! Here’s how to check you marks on results.nios.ac.in

Written by FE Online
The NIOS 12th public exams were held from April 6 to May 8, 2023, at various exam centers nationwide, with the results expected to be declared within six weeks from the last exam date. (Image: Reuters)

The NIOS Class 12 Result 2023 has been announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling. Students who took the senior secondary examination in April/May 2023 can access and download their results from the official website, results.nios.ac.in. The NIOS 12th public exams were held from April 6 to May 8, 2023, at various exam centers nationwide, with the results expected to be declared within six weeks from the last exam date.

To obtain their NIOS Class 12 Result 2023, students can follow the step-by-step process outlined below or use the direct link provided for quick access to the login window:

  1. Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in.
  2. Click on the Senior Secondary Result link on the homepage.
  3. A new window will open, where you need to enter your login details, such as Enrollment Number.
  4. Your NIOS 12th result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the NIOS scorecard and print it out for future reference.
After downloading the NIOS 12th scorecard for 2023, students should carefully review all the details. In the event of any discrepancies, they should contact the relevant authorities for resolution. Information regarding the collection of migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates will be communicated to students through their respective AIs (Accredited Institutions).

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website of NIOS.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 13:05 IST

