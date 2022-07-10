NIOS Class 10th, 12th admissions 2022: Application deadline extended till July 31, Check how to apply

NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date of registration for class 10, and 12 public exams April 2023. Students who have yet not completed their online registrations are advised to submit their applications latest by July 31. No application will be considered after the last date. So, all candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible. Candidates should note that the applications can be submitted without any late fee.

To register for the NIOS public exams April 2023, the students have to go to the official website of NIOS- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

How to register for NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. Now, click on the “Admission” tab available on the homepage.

3. Now, click on the “Academic” tab and select the “Stream 1 (April 2023)” button.

4. Then, The admission form will appear on the screen.

5. Select the course for which you want to take admission.i.e. Secondary, or Senior Secondary

6. Select the identity type such Aadhar Number, Aadhar Enrollment ID, Passport, Ration Card, Bank Account Number and any other valid identity.

7. The form is categorised into four sections such as Basic Details, Operational Details, Subject Selection and Study Centre Selection.

8. Fill up the application form carefully and upload all required documents.

9. Pay application fee and take a printout of the NIOS admission form for future reference.

What are the document requirements for NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022?

The student should have the following documents at the time of registration:-

1. Recent Passport size color Photograph

2. Signature (preferably in Black Ink)

3. Valid identity proof (like Aadhaar Card or Passport or Ration card or etc.)

4. Valid proof of Date of Birth (like Aadhaar Card with date of birth printed on it in the dd/mm/yyyy format, Birth Certificate etc.)

5. Students should have valid proof of Residence (like Aadhaar Card with complete address printed on it, valid Passport etc.).

6. Address proof i.e. Aadhaar Card/Water Bill/Electricity Bill/Voter ID/Ration Card/Indian

7. Class 8th marksheet (in case of secondary course) or class 10th marksheet (in case of senior secondary course)

8. Social category/Caste certificate (in case the learner belongs to SC/ST/OBC social category).o Ex-serviceman certificate (in case he/she is an Ex-serviceman).

9. Disability certificate (in case he/she is having any kind of disability).

10. Fail Mark sheet of previous Board, failing which Transfer of Credit (TOC) marks will not be.

11. Passport/Statement of Operational Bank Account/Appointment Letter from the Employer on Printed Letter Head, if living in rented accommodation – copy of any proof of permanent address along with present Rented Agreement.