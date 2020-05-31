NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams: Revised datesheet issued – all you need to know

The exams was slated to start from March 24, 2020. (Representative image)

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued an official notification regarding revised schedule for board exams of class 10 and 12. According to the revised schedule, the exams will begin from July 17, 2020, and will end on August 13, 2020. The timing of the exam will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The information has been shared by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle.

“The Datesheets for Class X and Class XII examinations by @niostwit have now been released. All the best students!” the minister said in his tweet.

The exams were slated to start from March 24, 2020. However, it was postponed following the imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly novel Coronavirus.

Precautionary measures such as social distancing norms, wearing of masks, and use of hand sanitiser has been made mandatory for students taking the NIOS Class 10, 12 board exams.

Know how to check the examination schedule:-

Students can check the examination schedule through following ways:

(1) One should visit the official website of the NIOS at nios.ac.in.

(2) After vissiting the official website, one need to click on the link for Class 10,12 date sheets.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen, where one can check their examination schedule.

(4) It is being advised to each student to download the examination schedule and keep it for future reference.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the COVID-19 epidemic, the government has extend the last date of submission of the Online Application Forms for the following exams: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, and Joint CSIR-UGC NET-June 2020.