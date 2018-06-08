NIOS begins accepting fees for DEIED programme; payments have to be made at dled.nios.ac.in

The institute had conducted the exam from May 31 to June 2.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started accepting fee payment for second-year registration for DEIED course at its official website dled.nios.ac.in. As per the institute, the overall fee is Rs 6,000 per teacher for the second year registration. Fees will be accepted until July 7. Close to 12 lakh untrained teachers from around the country took the first year examination of the two year diploma programme in elementary education conducted by the institute. As many as 3186 examination centres were there across the country and close to 12,62,044 learners enrolled for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) courses. The institute had conducted the exam from May 31 to June 2.

Here is how to pay the fee

* Log on to the official website of NIOS DEIED , dled.nios.ac.in.

* After reaching the home page, one has to enter roll numbers of DElEd

* Once entering the roll number, the teachers have to click on submit button

* Soon, the website will direct to online payment

* Message will come after the payment is successful.

As per the institute, in case the Payment is done and Status did not change from Payment Not Made to Payment Completed, then wait for an hour, and then again can check with the same process.

The institute which was earlier opened at National Open School was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by the government. The DEIED course is for in-service untrained teachers working in primary or upper primary schools of across the country.