NIMCET 2022: NIT Jamshedpur likely to declare NIMCET Result on July 5 on nimcet.in- latest updates here

NIMCET 2022: National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur is likely to declare the results for NIMCET 2022 tomorrow, 5 July 2022, according to the calendar issued by the institute. All those candidates who appeared in the NIT Jamshedpur NIMCET 2022 will be able to download their results from the official website of NIT Jamshedpur. Candidates can refer to the easy steps given below to download NIMCET Result 2022.

How to download NIMCET Result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – nimcet.in. Navigate the link that reads ‘NIMCET 2022 Result declared’ on the homepage. Enter you details such as registration/roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. NIMCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download NIMCET 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

Once, NIMCET 2022 Result or rank list is out. Candidates will be able to apply for choice filling. The link to choice filing is expected to be started on July 7 and conclude on July 12, as per the information available on the official website. Candidates will be able to appear for the first round of allotment on July 18, 2022.

The first round of physical reporting will be held between July 23 to July 25, 2022. NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022 was held on June 20, 2022. The provisional answer keys and question papers were out from June 23 to 24, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website and financialexpress.com for every minute updates.

About the exam: NIMCET is an screening test for admissions into MCA programs presented at NITs located at Allahabad, Bhopal, Agartala, Raipur, Kurukshetra, Jamshedpur, Surathkal, Warangal, and Tiruchirappalli. The online application process for the entrance exams were started on April 4 and ended on May 4.