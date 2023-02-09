NIIT University announces early admission programme for academic year 2023

NIIT University (NU) has announced early admission for the academic year 2023. According to an official announcement, applications are being accepted for programmes including Integrated Masters in Business Administration, BTech in Data Science, and BTech in Cyber Security.

As per the release, students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, five-year integrated MTech, three-year BBA and four-year integrated Masters in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after 12th standard.

“As a university, we have a strong industry connection and recognise the changing talent requirements that organisations are facing today,” Rajesh Khanna, president, NIIT University said.

Furthermore, students applying with a JEE score are exempted from the NU aptitude test (NUAT) and can appear directly for the personal interaction with the faculty panel. Students who already applied earlier may be eligible for a scholarship upgrade on the basis of their JEE score, the official statement said.