NIIT Ltd integrates Generative AI into its Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering Programmes

These programmes have been upgraded while maintaining their existing pricing structure.

Written by FE Education
The programmes will also train them to efficiently apply prompt engineering to become faster and more productive in their respective jobs.
NIIT Ltd, skills and talent development corporation, has announced the integration of Generative AI in its existing Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering programmes. The inclusion of Generative AI is aimed at equipping learners with a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving job market thereby making them industry ready, an official release said.

With the integration of Generative AI, these programmes will now be known as the “Professional Programme in Digital Marketing with a Generative AI Edge” and the “Professional Program mein Full Stack Software Engineering with Generative AI Integration.” These programmes have been upgraded while maintaining their existing pricing structure.

“The integration of Generative AI into our Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering programmes underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our learners abreast with industry-leading trends. We are encouraged by the government’s decision to step up digital skilling and strengthen focus on AI as part of the expansion of the Digital India Programme. As an organisation committed to building talent for the nation, we will continue to support learners in realising their true potential by arming them with cutting-edge skills, thereby empowering them to be day one job ready,” Pradeep Narayanan, president, NIIT Digital and Growth Initiatives, NIIT Limited, said.

The “Professional Programme in Digital Marketing with a Generative AI Edge” will present learners with an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the dynamic realm of digital marketing, enriched by the revolutionary capabilities of Generative AI, the release added.

The “Professional Programme in Full Stack Software Engineering with Generative AI Integration” empowers learners to not only acquire essential full stack skills, but also gain proficiency in harnessing the power of AI to streamline coding processes, optimise system designs, and automate tasks.

Along with equipping the learners with the core skills, both above-mentioned programmes will also train them to efficiently apply prompt engineering to become faster and more productive in their respective jobs.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 13:37 IST

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 13:37 IST

