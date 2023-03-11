NIIT launches 2nd edition of ‘EdTech Growth Summit’ to build leaders in India

The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) has announced the second edition of the EdTech Growth Summit, the Summit aims to promote creativity and business development within the education sector and will be held virtually on March 14, 2023, according to an official release. Participating start-ups will have the chance to showcase their business plans to the NIIT Group and investors during the Growthcamp event, which will take place at the NIIT University in Neemrana from April 5th to 7th, 2023, the release mentioned.

The aim of the EdTech Growth Summit is to provide assistance to India’s promising EdTech start-ups in scaling up and creating value for their stakeholders, as per the release. The summit is designed to showcase sessions led by top EdTech founders, investors, and industry experts in India, it added. Furthermore, the inaugural edition of the Edtech Growth Programme in 2022 was successful, with founders benefiting from peer interactions and mentorship from industry veterans, as well as start-ups receiving Microsoft Founders’ Hub benefits worth up to Rs. 1.6 crore, the release said.

Additionally, NIIT has made three investment announcements in the past 18 months, which include the acquisition of St. Charles Consulting Group based in the USA, the acquisition of a 90% stake in RPS Consulting based in India through two tranches, and a growth investment in Knolskape Solutions based in Singapore, the release noted.

“The summit aims to bring together the brightest minds in the industry and provide a platform to ideate on the role of technology in shaping the future of education and skills. We remain dedicated to supporting the education and upskilling ecosystem in the country and are confident that this summit will contribute towards creating a more innovative environment in the space,” Rajendra S Pawar, chairman, co-founder, NIIT Group, said.