NIFT result 2018: Entrance exam scores declared at nift.ac.in, know how to check on official website

NIFT result 2018: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the entrance examination results of Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) at nift.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted back on January 21, 2018 can visit the official website now to check their results. The written entrance examination was conducted by the institute to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted.

Note: On the basis of the result of written test GAT and CAT, shortlisted B.Des candidates will be called for the second test called Situation Test. For B.F.Tech. candidates, GAT will be the final test for selection. The candidates for M.Des will take GAT and CAT. On the basis of the result of GAT and CAT, in the case of M.Des. and GAT in the case of M.F.Tech and MFM, candidates will be called for Group Discussion/Personal Interview (GD/PI).

NIFT result 2018: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Result of Written Test held on 21st January, 2018’

Step 3: Enter any two of the given information, Roll No/ Date of Birth/ Application No

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

NIFT result 2018: Important points to remember-

Requests for rechecking of GAT or CAT will be restricted to checking of following:

Whether all the answers have been evaluated

A mistake in the totalling of marks

Any requests sent without a scanned copy of the Admit Card will not be responded.

NIFT result 2018: Important dates-

Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview: April – May, 2018

Declaration of Final Result (Online): End of May / June, 2018

Counselling: End of May /June 2018 Onwards

