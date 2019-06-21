NIFT Delhi placements fall drastically to 37 per cent

The percentage of graduates from New Delhi campus getting placement fell to 37 per cent in 2018-19, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Placements of graduates from 15 National Institute of Fashion Technology’s (NIFT) campuses fell significantly in percentage terms for the academic year 2018-19 over the previous year, Parliament was informed Friday. The percentage of graduates from New Delhi campus getting placement fell to 37 per cent in 2018-19, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. There was almost 100 per cent placement in the preceding year.

Similarly, the placement percentage reduced to almost half compared to 98 per cent during 2017-18 at the Kolkata campus. Bengaluru’s NIFT recorded only 38 per cent placement during 2018-19 as against 97 per cent in the year before.

Irani told the Lower House that companies can extend a job offer to students before the on-campus placement. Acceptance of the offer is considered as job placement, she said. Set up in 1986, NIFT was made a statutory institute in 2006 by an Act of Parliament with the President of India as ‘Visitor’.

