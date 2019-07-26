NIFT campuses to be set up in Panchkula, Ranchi

Rs 30 crore for provision of equipments, machines and furniture; and annual revenue grants to adjust revenue deficit, till it becomes financially viable, the minister said.

Requests for setting up new NIFT campuses at Panchkula and Ranchi have been cleared by the Board of Governors of the institute, Parliament was informed on Friday. At present, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has 16 campuses all over India. “Requests of concerned State Governments for setting up of new NIFT campuses at Panchkula (Haryana) and Ranchi (Jharkhand) have been approved by the Board of Governors of NIFT,” Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

However, no funds have been allocated so far, she added. As per a policy for establishment of new NIFT campuses, state government has to submit a proposal besides commitments entailing 20-30 acres of land; Rs 150-200 crore for campus construction; Rs 30 crore for provision of equipments, machines and furniture; and annual revenue grants to adjust revenue deficit, till it becomes financially viable, the minister said.

In another reply, Irani said the export of cotton for the current cotton season (2018-19) is estimated at 50 lakh bales, out of which 44.69 lakh bales have already been exported till April 30, 2019.