NIFT 2022 admit card released today: Step by step ways to download the hall ticket

NIFT 2022: The admit card for NIFT 2022 has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) today (January 29, 202). Candidates can now download their admit card at the comfort of their homes onlines. Official website for downloading the admit card online is: nift.ac.in. The entrance examination for all the NIFT UG / and PG courses will take place on February 06, 2022.

It is important for NIFT 2022 aspirants to carry an admit card on the day of examination. The hall ticket contains all the important details of the candidates that they fill in while filling the application form.

NIFT 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website: nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admissions’ button now.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘NIFT Admit Card 2022’ link.

Step 4: Enter any two of the below mentioned credentials in the login portal window:

Application number

Date of Birth (DOB)

Email ID

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’ after keying in the details.

Step 6: You can now download the admit card for future reference.

It is important for candidates to keep admit cards preserved even after the NIFT 2022 result is out. The admit card must also be kept safe until the admission process is over.

NIFT admit card details

NIFT admit card contains all the important details regarding the exam. The details mentioned in the admit card: candidate’s full name, roll number, date of birth, category, name of the course candidate have applied for, date and duration of exam, application number, photograph, signature, instructions for the NIFT 2022 exam among others.

NIFT exam guidelines

Candidates will have to follow a set of guidelines while appearing for the exams. Use of mobile phones or any other study material is prohibited during the exam followed by any kind of unfair activity during the exam will result in disqualification of the exam. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, NIFT 2022 entrance exam will be held as an online proctored exam. The final results are expected to be out in May 2022.