NIFT 2019 online application starts at nift.ac.in; check exam date, admission process, other details

NIFT 2019| The last date to fill the form is December 28, 2018.

NIFT 2019: The online application process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology has begun at nift.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so now on the official website. The last date to fill the form is December 28, 2018. According to the notification released by the institute, NIFT offers a wide range of programmes like B.F.Tech, B. design, MFM and B Design. For admission to these programmes- CAT (Creative Ability Test) and GAT (General Ability Test). Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

NIFT 2019 Eligibility Criteria-

For Bachelors of Design in Fashion Design / Leather Design / Accessory Design / Textile Design / Knitwear Design / Fashion Communication and Bachelor of Fashion Technology in Apparel Production (B.FTech)–

1. 10+2 from a recognised institute in the country.

or

2. 3 or 4-years diploma from an institute recognised by AICTE or State Board of Technical Education

For Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Fashion Management (MFM)–

1. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institute

or

2. Bachelor’s degree from NIFT/NID

For Master of Fashion Technology (M.FTech)

1. B.F.Tech. from NIFT

or

2. BE or BTech from a recognised institute

NIFT 2019 Important Dates-

Registration Starts: October 22, 2018

Registration Ends: December 28, 2018

Time period to edit Application forms: December 9, 2018 to January 3, 2019

Availability of Admit Card: January 10, 2019

Entrance Exam Date: January 20, 2019

Written exam result declaration date: February/March, 2019

Situation Test/ GD/ Interview date: February/March, 2019

Declaration of Final Result: End of May/ June 2019