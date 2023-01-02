NID DAT 2023 admit card is out, check steps to download

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 on Monday, according to a media report. Those who have registered for NID DAT can download the hall ticket at the official website— admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT prelims will be organised on January 8. Bachelor of Design will be the subject for which the entrance exam will be held. The prelims exam of NID DAT 2023 will be held in cities including Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. The exams for Master of Design will be organised at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

Here is how to download admit card for NID DAT 2023

Step 1: First, you have to visit the official website— admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: You have to click on the link for admit card

Step 3: You will have to enter your details such as application number and password

Step 4: Now, you can View the admit card, verify the details and download it for future reference

After clearing DAT prelims, candidates will have to write exams of DAT Mains for both Bachelors and Masters level. The results of DAT prelims will be announced on March 30 at 4 pm for Bachelors and February 28 at 4 pm for Masters.

Also Read Mega expo on contribution of Indian science, tech

Those who have applied for bachelors can recheck from March 30 at 6 pm to April 1 at 4 pm. The admit cards for mains exams will be available for April 14 at 4 pm. The exams of DAT mains will be organised from April 29 to 30. The results will be declared on May 18 at 4 pm.

The candidates appearing for masters can apply for rechecking from 6 pm of February 28 till 4 pm of March 2. The admit card will be released on March 9 and exams will be organised from March 20 to April 23. The results will be declared on May 16 at 4 pm.