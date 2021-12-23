NID DAT 2022: National Institute of Design releases admit card for candidates who fulfill this criteria — check details

Candidates are required to download their respective admit cards from the official website only as it will not be delivered via post.

National Institute of Design DAT 2022: The NID DAT 2022 admit card has been released by the National Institute of Design (NID) on their official website–. nid.edu. Registered candidates can download their NID DAT hall ticket by entering their registered email ID and date of birth.

The NID DAT 2022 exam will be held on January 2, 2022. The important update to take note of is that the NID 2022 admit card for DAT prelims, is released only for those candidates who have filled the application form correctly.

NID DAT 2022 : Here’s how to download the admit card

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

Step2: Click on “NID Admission: 2022-23”.

Step3: Now click on NID DAT Admit Card link

Step 4: Now enter your registered email address, DOB and password and click on “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your NID DAT admit card will display on your computer screen.

Candidates are advised to take the print out of the hall ticket for further reference.