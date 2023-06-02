Next Education partners with Jeewan Sunshine School; aims to transform learning with digital education.

Next Education, a technology-oriented company, has joined forces with Lucknow’s Jeewan Sunshine School in a collaborative effort. This partnership reflects the school’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment where students can gain advanced technological knowledge and acquire crucial skills applicable to the 21st century, irrespective of their backgrounds. Next Education asserts its role in aiding the school’s educational evolution by introducing software programmes such as TeachNext, LMS, NextLearningPlatform, ScienceLab, MathLab, and EnglishLab, which have been implemented digitally in the academic curriculum, according to an official release.

The organisation sets out to increase its student enrollment twofold within the next three years. Their aim is to leverage state-of-the-art digital learning resources that engage and motivate students, while also closing the gap between learners with differing levels of knowledge. In pursuit of this goal, the school has partnered with Next Education to integrate an innovative learning platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the release mentioned.

“Our AI-based education model is steadily growing nationwide as we partner with numerous stakeholders to enrich student learning. The Academic Partnership with Jeewan Sunshine School, Lucknow, takes us one step closer towards building an advanced learning ecosystem in the country based on the latest pedagogies,” Beas Dev Ralhan, co-founder, CEO, Next Education India Pvt. Ltd, said.

The school uses a cloud-based platform for academic and administrative support, improving overall efficiency. Through the Academic Partnership Programme, Next Education aims to enhance teaching practices and boosts parent satisfaction. The school also aims to provide hands-on learning experiences with state-of-the-art facilities like Robotics Lab, Science Lab, Math Lab, and English Lab. The engaging curriculum increases student participation and attendance rates, it added.

“The collaboration with Next Education has given us the exact modern learning tool to equip our students with state-of-the-art digital learning solutions, an integrated curriculum adhering to the latest pedagogies, a well-stocked library and other facilities to inculcate 21st-century skill sets,” Ram Jeewan, chairman, Jeewan Sunshine School, said.

