Next Education partners with Irish ed-tech company Zeeko for ‘Magical Leaders’ programme

Ed-tech platform Next Education has partnered with Zeeko, an Ireland based high-potential startup (HPSU) with the aim to introduce Magical Leaders, a peer-led entrepreneur programme delivered through their online 3D world to schools in the Middle East and India.

The partnership has been facilitated by Enterprise Ireland, the government organisation responsible for developing and growing Irish enterprises in world markets. Moreover, the collaboration is in line with the efforts of the Indian government to promote digital education and highlights the emphasis on global partnerships in the ed-tech industry.

Educators participating in Zeeko’s Leadership Programme will gain access to Next Education’s ed-tech SaaS platform to deliver engaging and interactive digital learning experiences to their students, an official release said. Additionally, the platform can be customised to include modules and resources like digital citizenship and online safety, which can help students become responsible digital citizens, it added.

“This association is a wonderful opportunity to provide secondary school students with transferrable skills that will prepare them to deal with an unpredictable and ever-changing world. The programme has been developed by educators and is aligned with the new Indian education policy. Through our innovative digital learning experience, students can learn 21st-century skills in a fun and engaging way, thus giving them an edge to secure jobs,” Joe Kenny, founder, CEO, Zeeko, said.

Furthermore, commenting on the collaboration Dipesh Sakaria, vice-president of sales, Next Education, added, “through our partnership with Zeeko, we look forward to providing students with excellent opportunities to explore, experiment, and learn 21st-century skills in a fun, gamified manner.