Next Education partners with Indus Sainik School, Bhind, under Academic Partnership programme

Ed-tech platform Next Education has collaborated with Indus Sainik School, Bhind, to support the management in setting up the upcoming branch by providing the study curriculum, academic and advisory support, and tech-based assistance.

The partnership aims to ensure that the Indus Sainik School’s objective is to prepare students to enter the National Defence Academy and other major industries. Since the education sector has witnessed tremendous change, this move will also help improve student engagement and work on critical areas such as equipping students with the latest skills in the technological era.

According to the platform, the collaboration intends to set up the school with the highest and most modern standards of curriculum and technology to prepare the institute for the challenges of imparting high-quality education in the digital age.

Starting with a strength of 79 students, Indus Sainik School plans to expand in the context of the number of students and branches.

“The collaboration with Next Education will mean that we will have a futuristic approach to imparting knowledge as the challenges in the 21st century are different and complex,” Lt. Col. Shailendra Yadav, Indus Sainik School, Bhind, said.

