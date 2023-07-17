Next Education partners with Acacia University; aims to revolutionise tech education in India.

Next Education, a technology-driven company which focuses on the K-12 education sector in India, has joined forces with Acacia University, United States of America (USA), to introduce the ‘Million Coders’ Scholarship programme. This collaborative partnership aims to empower one million young individuals worldwide with Python programming skills, positioning them for success in flourishing fields such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, blockchain and web 3.0, according to an official release.

The ‘Million Coders’ initiative aims to equip young people in 25 countries with essential Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, preparing them for a future in the ever-evolving technology industry. With the demand for AI professionals projected to surge and an estimated 97 million jobs expected to be created by 2030, the programme aims to dismantle employment barriers and provide young individuals with opportunities to thrive in the workforce, the release mentioned.

“The ‘Million Coders’ Scholarship programme focuses on empowering one million young individuals worldwide with vital Python programming skills. Python’s clear benefits and its position as one of the leading programming languages globally have made it crucial for the job market. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to remove employment barriers and equip young people with the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-evolving tech industry. Together, we are shaping a generation that will thrive in the digital age,” Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education, said.

The partnered companies claim that the ‘Million Coders’ programme provides participants with free Python classes, flexible learning through recorded sessions, immersive project-based learning experiences, and opportunities to turn ideas into tangible technological projects. It also includes an annual online competition with a chance to win a $20,000 prize for exceptional projects. Participants receive a Blockchain Certificate from Acacia University, enhancing their academic portfolio and making them valuable assets for the future industry, as per the release.

“This programme acknowledges the pivotal role of technology in the global economy and strives to empower young people with the in-demand skills sought by employers worldwide. Together we aim to extend the programme to schools and educational institutions. By providing access to these valuable skills, the initiative seeks to eliminate barriers to employment and create abundant opportunities for young individuals to excel in the workforce,” Maurey Bond, vice president-growth, Acacia University, said.