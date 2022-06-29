Next Education collaborates with Jain Global School to strengthen the digital learning initiatives

The EdTech platform provides services in School Infrastructure and Project Guiding, School Management Consultancy, Staffing and Training, Complete School Operational Support, and Parent Orientation and Feedback Programme

Ed-tech platform Next Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Global School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The collaboration aims to democratize access to education equipping the learners with 21st-century skills.

According to the ed-tech, the move intends to make learning engaging and exciting for children and bridge the learning gaps among the students with its digital learning tools.

“This vision can be achieved only with the intervention of technology, specifically, technology-enabled educational products and solutions that will effectively address the challenges prevailing in the current education scenario,” Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education, said.

“The collaboration aims to provide opportunities for our teachers to grow and develop their skills to offer students with quality academic experience,” Yogesh Jain, director, Jain Global School said.

Read Also: NSDL launches ‘Chalo, School Chale’ campaign, aims to provide school kits to less privileged students across India