Next Education collaborates with 18,000 schools, aims to offer education product based solutions

Hyderabad-based education solutions provider, Next Education has collaborated with 12,000,000 students across 18,000 schools. The ed-tech platform aims to offer its services to the school by ensuring that students have access to education despite not being able to attend school. Some of these schools are Christ International School, Shri Ram Global School, Green Park International School, among others.

Next Education offers contents in ICSE, CBSE and over 29 Indian state boards in 8 languages. The company claims to have set its footprint in the MENA region as well as in Africa.

According to the firm, with an aim to transform the educational landscape of the country, the company focuses on utilizing technology and producing unique learning solutions, such as AR and VR-enabled learning tools, STEM curricula, and block-based coding systems. Some of their offerings include the Next Learning Platform, TeachNext, Academic Partnership Programme, Next Curriculum, Next 360 to bridge the gap between education and technology.

“At Next Education, we develop products and solutions keeping in mind all the stakeholders of the K-12 sector. Our focus is on ensuring that the current and upcoming generations of learners can benefit from our offerings,” Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education said.

