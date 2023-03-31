Next Education aims to impart 21st-century skills through Academic Partnership Programme

Ed-tech platform Next Education aims to support students’ learning at the Brainwaves International School, Hapur, by making the latest and advanced education easily available. The school has incorporated the latest technological innovations into its curricula through its partnership with Next Education, an official release said.

These innovations include a smart classroom solution with extensive digital content, an end-to-end solution to meet all academic and administrative needs, and a comprehensive curriculum solution in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, the release added.

As per the release, Next Education’s “Academic Partnership Programme,” focuses on teachers’ training, academic planning and implementation, audits, and assessments for the students, in order to provide the academic delivery and holistic development to the students.

“Through our latest and innovative designed programs, we are envisioning to build a niche of skilled workforce in the country to drive the economic growth. Our collaboration with Brainwaves International School, Hapur, aims to develop 21st-century skill sets in the students and help them secure jobs,” Beas Dev Ralhan, cof-ounder, CEO, Next Education India Private Limited, said.